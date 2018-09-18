Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Manorhaven sets November hearing date for proposal that would exceed height limits

Residents at standing-room-only zoning meeting worry that approving project for a 52-foot building would precipitate overdevelopment in the village.

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
The Manorhaven Board of Zoning Appeals has adjourned a hearing for a proposed 52-foot, four-story building that would exceed the village’s zoning code height limits by more than double.

The board voted 4-0 Monday, with one member absent, to continue the hearing to Nov. 13, following nearly an hour of heated community opposition.

The applicant, New-Jersey based Secatoag 20-26 LLC, has proposed building two mixed-use buildings with ground-floor retail space and nine two-bedroom apartments in each building.

When asked by those in the audience, the applicant’s attorney, Howard Avrutine, confirmed that one of Secatoag 20-26 LLC’s principals was Peter Dejana, a Port Washington-based businessman who recently sold his landscaping company, Dejana Industries. Avrutine added that Dejana would be “overseeing the project.”

Dejana runs the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation, a nonprofit that awards charitable grants to local and regional organizations, according to the foundation's website. Jim Avena, Manorhaven’s mayor, is the foundation’s grants administrator.

The standing-room-only crowd included many residents who said that if approved, the project would set a dangerous precedent for overdevelopment in the village.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

