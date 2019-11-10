TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Cecilia St. Arromand: 'I didn't realize how many people he actually touched until he was gone'

Cecilia St. Arromand, seen on Wednesday, lost her

Cecilia St. Arromand, seen on Wednesday, lost her husband, NYPD officer Marc St. Arromand, in a motorcycle crash in April. "Every day is different for all of us," she said. Credit: Kendall Rodriguez

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

He was going to make the turkey on Thanksgiving. Marc St. Arromand happily took charge of the challenging task every November. But this year, his wife and five children will have to go it alone.

St. Arromand, a 14-year veteran of the NYPD, died in April after a motorcycle accident. The Elmont resident was on his way to work at Highway Patrol Unit No. 2 in Brooklyn.

His family is contemplating its first holiday season without him.

“Every day is different for all of us,” said his wife, Cecilia Jackson St. Arromand, wearing a small silver replica of his NYPD shield around her neck.

She held back tears last week as she spoke about the man they called a “marshmallow.”

“He was sweet and he was solid and couldn’t say no to his kids,” St. Arromand, 31, said.

The outpouring from NYPD and others he helped in the community provided some comfort during the bleak time after his death.

“I didn’t realize how many people he actually touched until he was gone,” she said.

A preliminary investigation of the accident by the NYPD stated St. Arromand lost control of his motorcycle while traveling southbound on Laurelton Parkway in Queens, and was thrown into the roadway, where he was hit by a car. It wasn’t clear if there was a final determination on the cause of the accident.

His wife smiled sadly as she recalled meeting her future husband in a McDonald’s on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Queens.

“He held the door for me, and I said, ‘I guess chivalry isn’t dead,’ " she said.

St. Arromand quickly became a loving father to her two daughters Sa’niyah, 11, and Cayla, 10. The family grew with the birth of Michael, 5; Daniel, 3, and Jason, 1. She sees parts of his effusive personality in each of the children. There’s the love of hot food, the people pleaser and — most of all — his big smile.

St. Arromand said she might try to take the kids away for the holiday, a change of scenery to ease the pain. But the one thing she will not change is the photos of her husband and kids that line the house.

“I believe that when they need to see him, they see him and he’s there,” she said. “So if we are laughing or talking about him or somebody makes a joke about what he would have made a joke about, daddy's here. He's right there.”

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

The scene in Mineola Saturday night after a Cops: Man critical after being hit by vehicle
Michael Marotta, 42, left, has been employed as Veterans use military experiences in LIRR careers
Oceanside High School seen on Jan. 13, 2015. Oceanside officials seek $50 million school bond
A conceptual illustrative rendering of the Nassau Hub Clavin on Nassau Hub: "We need this project to succeed"
Tatiana Rodriguez, an administrative support associate at the Wife: NYPD officer made difference as donor
Construction begins at the Long Island Rail Road's Weekends go from easy to complicated for LIRR riders
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search