Thousands in Nassau march to Mineola against anti-Semitism 

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speak after the march on Sunday in Mineola. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Thousands of Long Islanders joined together Sunday to march against anti-Semitism in the wake of recent hate crimes.

Dressed in yamulkes, hijabs and baseball caps, people from all backgrounds walked together to the steps of the Nassau County Legislature in Mineola.

They spoke of their own experiences with anti-Semitism and urged people to stand together against hate until the sun set.

In a news release Sunday evening, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said 2,500 people had marched, including several members of the state Assembly and Senate, county officials, members of the Glen Cove council and officials from the towns of North Hempstead and Hempstead, as well as dozens of faith organizations from throughout Nassau.

“We organized this march to send a clear message in one voice: Long Islanders of all faiths and backgrounds stand united with our Jewish community and against Anti-Semitism,” said Curran.

Just last month, five people were injured when a knife-wielding man, identified by police as Grafton E. Thomas, 37, stormed into the home of a rabbi in an Orthodox Jewish community in the town of Monsey.

At the time, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called the attack an "act of domestic terrorism," and issued a joint statement from more than 130 faith leaders across the state condemning anti-Semitism.

"Anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate of any kind are repugnant to our values and will not be tolerated in our state. We condemn this attack and all attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York — an attack against one of us is an attack against all of us," he said.

