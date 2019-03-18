A Nassau County legislator filed legislation to enable Nassau to opt out of legalized recreational marijuana sales should the state approve the program.

Legis. Joshua Lafazan of Woodbury, who caucuses with Democrats but is not registered with a political party, filed the bill Monday after a county task force studying marijuana legalization published a 107-page report recommending Nassau "opt out of all cannabis related commercial businesses." Lafazan and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder were co-chairs of the panel.

The report found, "numerous potential public safety and public health concerns that need to be addressed well before Nassau County could begin to participate in any cannabis related businesses."

Lafazan's bill would prohibit the cultivation, sale, distribution, public consumption and marketing of recreational cannabis products.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in January proposed a bill to legalize recreational marijuana sales that allowed counties or cities with more than 100,000 residents to opt out of the program.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, launched the marijuana task force in January, and last week her opposition to legalized marijuana sales.

Also last week, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, a Democrat, said he will propose opt-out legislation. The Suffolk bill would have a sunset provision making mariujuana sales legal after the first year, unless the the Suffolk County Legislature extends the moratorium.

The Nassau County Task Force on Marijuana Legalization and Regulation cited public health and safety concerns, including the risk of marijuana consumption to adolescents and pregnant women and the costs of enforcement to localities, including training officers to detect drug-impaired motorists.

The Nassau County Council of School Superintendents opposed the bill, arguing in a letter included in the report that legalization, "will increase access and use, by the children in our care."

In an interview last Friday, Curran said she heard an overwhelmingly negative reaction to the proposed state legislation. "What I heard over and over is: Now is not the time, we are not ready for this in Nassau County,” Curran said.

Curran said she "came into this agnostic on the issue." In January, she called opting out a "regional issue." She said if Nassau were to opt out "and our surrounding counties do not, we will still have people getting high and we would still have the public safety, the traffic issues that will bring."

Lafazan in January proposed parceling out tax revenues from marijuana sales to law enforcement, and prevention, education and drug treatment programs.

"I did come into this with a very open mind, and obviously revenue is a consideration, but we also have to think about what’s best for our residents, and honestly, Nassau County is not there yet,” Curran said.

“At the beginning of this process, the word revenue was at the forefront of everyone's mind on this task force,” Lafazan said in an interview. “The task force became unanimous in our agreement, just like alcohol in our country, the costs far outweigh the revenues."

The report authors said legalization could burden towns and villages, with their smaller police departments, with excessive law enforcement costs.

"The small revenue share is immaterial and evidences the true intent of the law: to raise additional new revenues for the state while preying on the massive compliance and enforcement implementation almost unfunded, to their levels of government. This is untenable," the report said.

Doug Greene, legislative director of Empire State NORML, the New York chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said Monday, "we think it’s premature to opt out." Greene noted the state legislation has yet to be approved in Albany.

"This is not something that is unpopular, this is something that there seems to be a narrow majority or a 50-50 split in terms of support," in the suburbs, Greene said.

Curran said her announcement last week was to meant to "reassure" county residents.

“Regardless of what the state ends up doing, I thought it was important for people to know, at the county level, we are not ready for this.”