North Hempstead Town to hold hearing Thursday on marijuana sales law

North Hempstead Town Hall.

North Hempstead Town Hall. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Darwin Yanes darwin.yanes@newsday.com
North Hempstead Town officials will meet Thursday to consider whether to opt out of retail marijuana sales and commercial consumption sites in the town.

The town has until Dec. 31 to pass legislation stating its intention to opt out. If North Hempstead opts out, it can opt in at a later date, but a decision to opt in is permanent. Opting out doesn’t bar residents from consuming or growing pot at their homes.

Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions at a 7:30 p.m. board meeting. The meeting will be held virtually and the town will provide a Zoom link later this week.

The town’s cannabis task force, led by Town Clerk Wayne Wink, held three separate meetings to hear from residents and experts. Town officials said the task force will make a presentation and a recommendation to the board at Thursday’s meeting.

Towns such as Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Smithtown, Islip, East Hampton and Shelter Island have already opted out of the legislation. Brookhaven and Babylon opted in, either by failing to schedule a public hearing or deciding not to take a vote on the matter.

Darwin Yanes, a Newsday reporter since 2021, covers the Town of North Hempstead.

