Marijuana sales to be subject of Hempstead Town hearing

Town of Hempstead Town Seal  Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
Hempstead Town officials will meet Tuesday to consider opting out of part of the state marijuana legalization law.

The town has until Dec. 31 to pass legislation stating its intention to opt out of allowing recreational retail and consumption sites. If Hempstead opts out it can opt in later, but a decision to opt in is permanent.

The town board has scheduled a public hearing at its 10:30 a.m. meeting to hear residents’ views on the issue. The meeting is at Hempstead Town Hall.

Opting out would not prohibit town residents from consuming or growing marijuana at their homes.

On Long Island, towns such as Smithtown, Islip, East Hampton and Shelter Island have decided to opt out. Towns such as Brookhaven and Babylon opted in, either by failing to schedule a public hearing or deciding not to take a vote on the matter.

The North Hempstead Town Board plans to vote on opting out on Dec. 16. The City of Long Beach has scheduled a Dec. 21 vote on the matter.

