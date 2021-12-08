TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Oyster Bay 6th LI town to opt out of marijuana sales, consumption sites

The Oyster Bay Town Board voted 7-0 on

The Oyster Bay Town Board voted 7-0 on Dec. 7 to ban cannabis dispensaries and smoking lounges in the unincorporated areas of the town. Credit: Newsday/Ted Phillips

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print

Oyster Bay has opted out of allowing retail marijuana sales and commercial consumption sites in the town following a lengthy hearing Tuesday that brought out supporters and opponents.

The town board voted 7-0 to ban cannabis dispensaries and smoking lounges in the unincorporated areas of the town. Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to opt out or they are automatically opted in. Those that opt out can choose to opt in at a later date. Opting out doesn’t bar residents from consuming or growing pot at their homes.

Thomas Sabellico, a town attorney, explained to the board that the proposed local law would give it time to see how new regulations develop before taking the irreversible step of opting in.

"In essence what the local law before you is, is to put your foot on the brake at this point until you find out what Albany has in mind," Sabellico said at the end of the approximately four-hour hearing. "In the future you can change it."

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said during the hearing that the town had "no idea what we’re getting into" if it opted in.

The state Cannabis Control Board last month released regulations, subject to a 60-day public comment period, to establish manufacturing, laboratory testing and packaging rules.

Supporters of opting out said they were concerned about the normalization of marijuana use, users driving while under the influence of marijuana and children getting access to the drug.

Proponents of opting in said allowing dispensaries and onsite consumption sites would be better than having an unregulated black market and that they would generate taxes and add jobs.

In March, the town board adopted zoning regulations that restrict the location of marijuana dispensaries to properties in light-industry zones that are at least 1,000 feet away from residences, schools, parks and houses of worship and to require a special-use permit. It’s unclear how many properties under those rules could have been eligible since most areas zoned for light industry are adjacent to residential neighborhoods.

Hempstead, Smithtown, Islip, East Hampton and Shelter Island towns have also opted out of the legislation.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Nassau top stories

Oxycodone pain pills in a 2013 photo.
Opioids manufacturer settles with Nassau, Suffolk and New York as part of landmark case
National Grid president Rudolph Wynter, left, in Hempstead
National Grid program offering low-cost heat to needy LI homeowners 
Oyster Bay Town Hall.
Oyster Bay town shuts down email, computers after technical problems, officials say
A pedestrian shields himself from the light snow
Forecast: A cold overnight and more wind chills Thursday before a weekend warmup
Don Hudson, left, has been named managing editor
Don Hudson named managing editor of Newsday
A health care worker directs a man who
Medical experts: NYC's attack against COVID-19 can become model
Didn’t find what you were looking for?