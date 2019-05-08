The Oyster Bay Town Board approved a special-use permit for a controversial hotel in Jericho shortly before midnight Tuesday after hours of public comments at a packed meeting.

The board vote was unanimous, 5-0, with two recusals — from Councilwoman Michele Johnson and Councilman Anthony Macagnone.

The approval means New Hyde Park-based Kimco Realty can move ahead with plans to build a three-floor, 93-room Marriott Residence Inn in a rear parking lot of the Jericho Commons shopping center, which Kimco owns.

The project was fiercely opposed by Jericho residents over concerns that it would bring traffic and parking to residential streets where children use the library and playground; change the character of their community; and infringe on privacy. More than 300 people were in attendance at the meeting.

Most of the speakers Tuesday night were Jericho residents who asked the board to reject the project. After the vote, one resident shouted “shame on all of you.”

Construction union members came out in support of the project, which union leaders said would bring jobs. The union served sandwiches to members who arrived to get seats hours before the evening meeting started.

The project needed a variance from the town because it would provide 552 fewer parking spaces than the 2,128 required under the town zoning code. The town board resolution included restrictive covenants that require a valet parking plan during “peak times” but which residents have said was inadequate. The resolution did not define what constituted peak times.

Some of the parking requirements were addressed by the town granting credit to Kimco through “landbanking,” which means that if the parking proves insufficient, Kimco could be required to pave over some of the green space on the property to provide additional parking spaces.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One concern voiced by residents was that a pathway to Merry Lane from the Jericho Commons parking lot would increase traffic and parking as hotel guests and patrons of the Milleridge Inn restaurant would park on the residential street and use the pathway to access the facilities. The restrictive covenants did not address that issue.

Residents of houses adjacent to the hotel site complained about a loss of privacy from the hotel whose upper windows could provide views into their homes and yards. The restrictive covenants also require the developer to plant 9- to 10-foot-tall evergreen trees between the parking lot and adjacent residences to provide year-round screening.

Opponents organized petition drives and presented more than 1,000 petitions — mostly from Jericho residents and notarized — to the town board. Residents also expressed concerns about transients coming into their neighborhoods, and lower property values.

At a Jan. 29 hearing, more than 350 people packed Oyster Bay Town Hall. More than five dozen people spoke about the project, with almost three-quarters of those speaking against it. Residents complained the town didn’t notify residents that the measure was coming up for a vote, other than including it on the town board agenda, which is released Friday evenings before the board meetings.



