Democrat Laura Curran declared victory late Tuesday night over Republican Jack Martins in the race for Nassau County executive.

In the other countywide races, Republican County Clerk Maureen O’Connell was ahead of Democrat Dean Bennett, who runs a management consulting firm.

For Nassau comptroller, Republican Steven Labriola, a former deputy comptroller, led Democrat Jack Schnirman, the Long Beach City manager, in the battle to succeed Democrat George Maragos.

But it was the hard-fought county executive’s race that received the most attention at the Democratic and Republican gatherings Tuesday night. Green Party candidate Cassandra Lems also was on the ballot.

Over the course of a tense campaign, Curran and Martins each spent more than $1 million to convince voters they were the right person to lead the county of more than 1.3 million people. Nassau has faced persistent budget deficits, and in recent years has been hit by ethics scandals.

Incumbent County Executive Edward Mangano did not seek reelection as he fights federal corruption charges.

As results trickled in, Martins, a former state senator from Old Westbury, huddled with family, supporters and GOP leaders at Mirelle’s Restaurant in Westbury.

Curran, a county legislator from Baldwin, was camped among a large crowd of Democrats at The Inn at New Hyde Park catering hall.

Neither had made public comments as of 11:15 p.m. County Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs and Republican Chairman Joseph Mondello each said the race was too close to call.

Earlier in the evening, both campaigns had expressed hope that higher turnout figures in some loyal GOP and Democratic areas predicted success for them.

Shortly before polls closed, however, elections officials said overall turnout simply appeared to be keeping pace with 2013.

That year, when Mangano won a second term by defeating Democratic predecessor Thomas Suozzi, about 28 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

Mangano lost GOP backing this year after he was charged with accepting bribes and kickbacks from a local businessman in exchange for benefits including a county contract. He has pleaded not guilty.

In light of the Mangano case, Curran, 49, focused heavily on the issue of fighting public corruption. She often used the phrase “corruption tax” to describe what she called the cost of jobs held by political leaders and family members and questionable government contracts awarded to campaign contributors.

Curran said that if elected she would limit the hiring of politically connected people, overhaul the contracting system and fight for the appointment of an independent inspector general as an anti-corruption monitor.

Martins, 50, backed ethics reforms such as removing county officials charged with crimes; pledged to end a state board’s control of county finances and, in the final days, more law enforcement resources to fighting gang violence.

A mailer sent on Martins’ behalf by the state Republican Committee said Curran would “roll out the welcome mat for violent gangs” and featured shirtless Hispanic men covered in tattoos.

Martins also said his executive experience as Mineola Village mayor and in passing bipartisan state legislation made him more qualified for the county executive’s post than Curran.

Curran has served for four years in the county legislature, where Democrats are in the minority, and worked as a newspaper reporter and served on Baldwin’s school board.

Curran in TV ads attacked Martins for his ties to former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre.) After Skelos was arrested on federal corruption charges in early 2015, Martins initially said he should keep his leadership post.

Skelos, who stepped down as leader within a week of his arrest, ultimately was convicted in a case that centered on his attempts to pressure businesses into giving no-show jobs to his son, Adam.

The conviction was overturned in September. Dean and Adam Skelos are scheduled to be retried in June.

Martins tried to tie Curran to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Curran’s campaign used the same consulting firm, BerlinRosen of Manhattan, as de Blasio. The firm was subpoenaed in a federal probe of de Blasio’s fundraising that closed without charges.

With John Asbury and Robert Brodsky