A man died in a Massapequa home fire Tuesday night, but two others got out, authorities said early Wednesday.

Details on the victim were not released as Nassau County police arson detectives, the homicide squad and county fire marshal's investigators began gathering information at the Martin Street residence. Nassau police said the blaze started about 9:45 p.m.

Flames damaged the garage and house before firefighters from two departments put it out, said James Hickman, head of fire investigations at the fire marshal’s office.

The cause of the fire and where it started were under investigation early Wednesday.