TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Officials: Four hurt in Massapequa group-home fire

Firefighters at the scene in Massapequa early Sunday

Firefighters at the scene in Massapequa early Sunday where four people were injured in a fire at a group home.   Credit: Paul Mazza

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A fire at a Massapequa group home early Sunday injured four residents, including one victim hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest, officials said.

Flames were visible from the first floor of the group home on Camp Road in Massapequa when firefighters arrived in response to a 6:15 a.m., according to the Massapequa Fire Department. Firefighters found an unconscious person in a second-floor bedroom, fire officials said.

The victim was in cardiac arrest and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, officials said. Three other occupants were also transported to hospitals for treatment of minor burns.

The fire was under control within an hour and the Amityville, South Farmingdale and Wantagh fire departments assisted Massapequa firefighters at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Nassau top stories

Friends Nena de Weerdt, left, and Yannick Kraus,
Top photos from around LI from December 2021
Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman speaks about an
Audit: Tax appeal firms made $500M during assessment freeze
Plainview teacher Tiffany Seely made it through several
Catching up with LI reality TV stars' 2021 activities
Ashton Gabriel, the first Long Island New Year's
First 2022 LI baby comes into the world at midnight
With the surge in cases, Eric Ferraioli, of
As 2022 begins, LIers grow weary — and remain wary — of COVID
Tim Traynor of Brooklyn walks along the shoreline
Forecast: More rain Sunday but sun is coming
Didn’t find what you were looking for?