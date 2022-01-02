Officials: Four hurt in Massapequa group-home fire

A fire at a Massapequa group home early Sunday injured four residents, including one victim hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest, officials said.

Flames were visible from the first floor of the group home on Camp Road in Massapequa when firefighters arrived in response to a 6:15 a.m., according to the Massapequa Fire Department. Firefighters found an unconscious person in a second-floor bedroom, fire officials said.

The victim was in cardiac arrest and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, officials said. Three other occupants were also transported to hospitals for treatment of minor burns.

The fire was under control within an hour and the Amityville, South Farmingdale and Wantagh fire departments assisted Massapequa firefighters at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.