Long IslandNassau

Massapequa High School homecoming 2017

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade and football game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Share your Long Island homecoming photos by emailing rachel.weiss@newsday.com.

The Massapequa High School kickline team at the
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

The Massapequa High School kickline team at the school district's annual homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade and football game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School students Sarah Lewis, left, Renee
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School students Sarah Lewis, left, Renee Smestad and Danielle Whelan dressed as characters from "Star Wars" during the school district's annual homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School seniors Matt Camisa and Gabriela
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School seniors Matt Camisa and Gabriela Ting were crowned homecoming king and queen at the school district's annual homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School celebrated homecoming with a parade
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

A member of the Massapequa High School color
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

A member of the Massapequa High School color guard dressed as an imperial stormtrooper from "Star Wars" at the school district's annual homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

The Massapequa High School homecoming court at the
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

The Massapequa High School homecoming court at the school district's annual homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

The Massapequa High School kickline team at the
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

The Massapequa High School kickline team at the
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

The Massapequa High School Chiefettes varsity cheerleading team
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

The Massapequa High School Chiefettes varsity cheerleading team at the school district's annual homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

The Massapequa High School varsity cheerleading team at
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

The Massapequa High School varsity cheerleading team at
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

Massapequa High School students Sarah Lewis, left, Renee
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

The Massapequa High School varsity cheerleading team performs
Photo Credit: Michael Cusanelli

The Massapequa High School varsity cheerleading team performs at the school district's annual homecoming celebration on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

