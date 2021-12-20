Nassau police Homicide and Arson Bomb squads are investigating a Massapequa house fire Monday that left an occupant dead and three firefighters injured.

Police and the Massapequa Fire Department responded at 11:39 a.m. to the home on Bayview Street East near Shinnecock Avenue and encountered a residence "fully engulfed in flames," police said. The occupant was found inside a small room located at the front of the home, police said. A Nassau police medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to authorities.

One firefighter injured a foot and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Another firefighter temporarily "lost consciousness" while a third suffered a burn to the neck, police said, adding that both were treated at the scene.