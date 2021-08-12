Even after being diagnosed with an often terminal form of brain cancer in 2019, Madison Milio, now 8, was still "a spitfire," her mother Kristen said.

But by August of 2020, doctors had grown concerned enough with the Massapequa girl's deteriorating condition to recommend more radiation. On Aug. 11, 2020, Madison, who loved to sing, dance and be the center of attention, slipped into a coma after treatment. She's remained comatose ever since.

"She was full of life, which makes this so much harder," said Madison’s father, Michael Milio, 45.

On Wednesday night, Kristen and Michael Milio, along with friends and supporters of "Mighty Madison," gathered in Eisenhower Park for a 5K run in her honor, and also to raise awareness for her type of brain cancer, diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, or DIPG.

It primarily affects children, according to DIPG.org, a website that offers information and resources about the disease. Most DIPG diagnoses occur in children between the ages of 5 and 7, according to the website.

Some of the close to 24 children and adults at the park for the run wore t-shirts with "Mighty Madison" written on the front in pink, purple, and teel, her daughter's favorite colors, Kristen Milio said.

"I just pray that she knows how many people love her and support her because she has an army behind her," said Milio, 44, who along with her husband, Michael, teaches in the Sewanhaka School District.

Matteo Lambert, 11, wore a pink cape with Madison’s photograph on it for the run. It was not the Virginia boy's first trip to Long Island. In 2019, Matteo ran in a Wantagh 5K, one of dozens he ran that year to raise money for children with cancer.

Matteo, who runs on behalf of Off the Charts, a Virginia-based nonprofit supporting children with cancer, said he wants Madison to know that "people are there for her and that she can be strong and she’s a superhero."

The two met after Madison was diagnosed with DIPG in April 2019.

One of Madison's caregivers, Kerry Marino, 29, of West Hempstead, also took part in the run.

Marino, who has spent more than two years as Madison's occupational therapist, said her story is "motivation to me."

"She always had a journal [and] she would draw unicorns," said Marino, adding that Madison’s mother was her English teacher in high school.

Kerry McGuiness, 46, works with Madison's parents in the school district. The Garden City resident came out to support her friend and co-worker.

"It's all about community," she said. "If Matteo can come out and support this little girl, we're glad to."

At the end of the race, Matteo finished in about 24 minutes.

After crossing the finish line, he gave his cape and a hug to Madison’s mother.

"What I think people have also learned from our daughter is that you just have to live every day and that you shouldn’t sweat the small stuff," Kristen Milio said.