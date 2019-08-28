An East Massapequa man was struck by a car and killed as he rode his bicycle along a quiet side street less than a quarter mile from his home Tuesday in Massapequa Park, Nassau County police said.

Lorenzo DiBenedetto, 66, was riding north on Oakdale Avenue, which runs just a handful of blocks, when he was struck by a 2011 Honda Pilot at the intersection of Linden Street at about 4:40 p.m., police said. DiBenedetto, who lives just a few blocks from the accident scene, suffered what police described as multiple trauma injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and was not charged.

Police said the investigation is continuing.