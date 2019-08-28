TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man on bike struck, killed by car in Massapequa Park

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An East Massapequa man was struck by a car and killed as he rode his bicycle along a quiet side street less than a quarter mile from his home Tuesday in Massapequa Park, Nassau County police said.

Lorenzo DiBenedetto, 66, was riding north on Oakdale Avenue, which runs just a handful of blocks, when he was struck by a 2011 Honda Pilot at the intersection of Linden Street at about 4:40 p.m., police said. DiBenedetto, who lives just a few blocks from the accident scene, suffered what police described as multiple trauma injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene and was not charged.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

 

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

