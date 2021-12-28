One person was seriously injured while three others, including a Massapequa firefighter, also were hurt in a house fire in Massapequa Park on Tuesday, a Nassau fire chief said.

The names and ages of the injured were not immediately available.

Massapequa firefighters responded to the fire on Eastlake Avenue at 4:36 p.m., said Nassau County Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro. The fire was under control in an hour, he said.

The firefighter and two other people were taken to Nassau University Medical Center for minor injuries, while one person was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bethpage, Uttaro said.