This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Massapequa LIRR station parking lot metered spaces reduced

A survey showed more interested in permit parking than short-term metered spaces, officials said.

The Massapequa LIRR Station is pictured on Dec.

The Massapequa LIRR Station is pictured on Dec. 2, 2014. Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By Ted Phillips  ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Oyster Bay Town Board has reduced the number of metered parking spots and increased the number of permit-only spaces at the town’s parking lot at the Massapequa Long Island Rail Road station.

The board voted at its Tuesday meeting to convert 54 metered parking spaces into permit-only spots. The changes affect the M-1 parking field, which will now have 181 permit parking spaces and 21 metered spaces, and the M-11 parking field, which will now have 99 permit parking spaces and 10 metered spaces.

In a memo to the town board, highway department deputy commissioner John Bishop said officials had “received many requests for additional parking at the Massapequa train station” and subsequently conducted a five-day survey of the parking situation. That survey determined that some of the metered parking spaces were underutilized, according to the memo.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino at a town Outgoing supervisor OKs 18 personnel moves against new leader’s request
Brookhaven Town Hall in Brookhaven on Oct. 9, Town to vote on $294M proposed budget
North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset. Town, employee’s union agree to new contract
No Islandia residents attended the public budget hearing Village proposes 25% tax cut for 2018
Suffragist Rosalie Gardiner Jones, photographed sometime between 1910 Dual honors for LI suffragist ‘General Jones’
Suffolk County Community College's radio station begins streaming SCCC launches internet radio station
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE