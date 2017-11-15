The Oyster Bay Town Board has reduced the number of metered parking spots and increased the number of permit-only spaces at the town’s parking lot at the Massapequa Long Island Rail Road station.

The board voted at its Tuesday meeting to convert 54 metered parking spaces into permit-only spots. The changes affect the M-1 parking field, which will now have 181 permit parking spaces and 21 metered spaces, and the M-11 parking field, which will now have 99 permit parking spaces and 10 metered spaces.

In a memo to the town board, highway department deputy commissioner John Bishop said officials had “received many requests for additional parking at the Massapequa train station” and subsequently conducted a five-day survey of the parking situation. That survey determined that some of the metered parking spaces were underutilized, according to the memo.