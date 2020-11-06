TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Police copter helps find disorientated women in Massapequa Preserve

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Officers with Nassau County’s Aviation Unit helped find two women who were disoriented in the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday afternoon.

Police said in a statement that the women, ages 63 and 64, became lost. Cops did not release the identities of the women.

The department used a helicopter with infrared technology to find them, police said. When the women were seen, the helicopter used a large spotlight to help guide them to patrol officers on the ground, police said.

The women were reported found at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

No other information about the rescue was available Friday afternoon.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Nassau top stories

The Oceanside Sanitation Department offices on Mott Street. Calls for Oceanside official to resign over racist posts 
A photograph obtained by Assemblywoman Judy Griffin from Hempstead workers allegedly seen hanging illegal Trump banner
Traditionally, about 300,000 students statewide take the January January's Regents exams canceled, state education officials say
Former Hempstead police officer Robert Van Wyen appears Former Hempstead cop sentenced for stealing encrypted radio
The Plattduetsche Park Restaurant and Catering Hall in Nassau fire marshal: Fundraiser violated pandemic guidelines
People walk Thursday past Santoli Radio and TV Higher COVID-19 cases in Nassau, as positives edge up in NY
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search