Officers with Nassau County’s Aviation Unit helped find two women who were disoriented in the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday afternoon.

Police said in a statement that the women, ages 63 and 64, became lost. Cops did not release the identities of the women.

The department used a helicopter with infrared technology to find them, police said. When the women were seen, the helicopter used a large spotlight to help guide them to patrol officers on the ground, police said.

The women were reported found at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

No other information about the rescue was available Friday afternoon.