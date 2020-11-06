Police copter helps find disorientated women in Massapequa Preserve
Officers with Nassau County’s Aviation Unit helped find two women who were disoriented in the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday afternoon.
Police said in a statement that the women, ages 63 and 64, became lost. Cops did not release the identities of the women.
The department used a helicopter with infrared technology to find them, police said. When the women were seen, the helicopter used a large spotlight to help guide them to patrol officers on the ground, police said.
The women were reported found at 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
No other information about the rescue was available Friday afternoon.