Mayors of villages in Nassau and Suffolk counties said they need help to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic during a video meeting Tuesday with Long Island’s congressional House delegation.

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said during the meeting on the internet platform Zoom that while the federal government is helping with reimbursements for costs directly related to the virus, revenues are being hard hit.

“I see the lost revenues as a three-fold problem compared to the expenses,” said Kennedy who is also president of the New York State Conference of Mayors, an organization that advocates for state municipalities.

The village is losing revenue on recreation fees, building permits, business licenses and tickets issued by police, Kennedy said. “I have a shortfall right away in my budget,” he said.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), who moderated the meeting with mayors, said the delegation of Republicans and Democrats was united to fight to get funding for local governments.

“We are really the hardest-hit places in America,” Suozzi said, referring to Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. “Because we’re the epicenter [of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak], we need to make sure that our state and our counties and local governments are treated that way, Suozzi said.

The Long Island delegation, which includes Suozzi, Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans) and Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), signed a letter Tuesday to the congressional leadership of the House of Representatives and the Senate for a new round of federal assistance to help state and local governments that face revenue shortfalls due to the shutdown of the economy.

“I’m very confident we get a bill like this through the House, when it comes to a vote the problem is going to be the Senate,” King said. He added that the New York delegation was united across party lines but it faces pushback in the Republican-led Senate.

The Senate recently approved a $484 billion aid package that did not contain aid for state governments hard hit by the virus. Asked about those complaints, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suggested the states file bankruptcy and said he wouldn’t favor federal borrowing to cover the states. His office later upped the ante by issuing a statement opposing “blue state bailouts,” a reference to states led by Democrats.

On Monday, Moody’s Investors Service said in a report that local governments will face long-term financial challenges due to the shutdowns and decreased economic activity.

Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray said lost revenues will force higher taxes without help from Washington.

“Without this money we have to raise taxes,” Murray said. Landlords would pass those increased costs to business tenants, he added.

“They’re going to raise rents and it's going to put people out of business,” Murray said.