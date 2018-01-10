TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 32° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

City honors the late Det. Steven McDonald with plaque

McDonald died on Jan. 10, 2017, after suffering an apparent heart attack at the age of 59.

Malverne Mayor Patti Ann McDonald, wife of late

Malverne Mayor Patti Ann McDonald, wife of late Det. Steven McDonald, with son, NYPD Sgt. Conor McDonald, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, near a plaque honoring her husband at the Central Park Precinct. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

In a poignant ceremony, the family of Det. Steven McDonald, city officials and his fellow NYPD officers gathered Wednesday on the anniversary of his death to commemorate him with a plaque at the Central Park Precinct.

McDonald died on Jan. 10, 2017, at 59, apparently after a heart attack. He had been a paraplegic since he was shot by a teenager in Central Park in 1986 but learned to speak, spreading a message of forgiveness that inspired many around the world who came to know him. Those attending the ceremony included former NYPD Commissioner William Bratton, Cardinal Timothy Dolan and former Mayor David Dinkins.

“Bitter because we miss him, but sweet because we knew him, because he taught us so much so beautifully,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said about the significance of the day.

In remembering McDonald, de Blasio said the detective’s message was one of protecting others and “forgiving those we come across who do the wrong thing as well as well as sobering those who do the right thing.”

McDonald’s widow, Patti Ann, who is mayor of Malverne, and the couple’s son, Conor, spoke to a hushed crowd squeezed into the precinct reception hall.

“My father was giant in my life, he was my hero, he gave me all the opportunities I have,” said Conor, who became an NYPD officer in 2010.

Introducing his mother, Conor said she was the person who gave his father hope in the dark days after the shooting when it was clear McDonald would never walk again.

“Steven was an exceptional human, the best of the best. He was a loyal and loving husband and devoted and very passionate father,” Patti Ann said.

Recalling her husband’s competitiveness, Patti Ann McDonald got a laugh from the crowd when she recalled his befuddling referees at sports games his son was playing.

“When Conor played competitive sports, the refs wouldn’t know what to do because Steven would be screaming,” she remembered. “You can’t yell at a man in wheelchair,” the chagrined referees said.

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Long Islanders in a number of areas Mail delayed by snowstorm, flu, officials said
President Donald Trump answers questions during a news 1600: Will Trump have answers for Mueller’s questions?
Officials at MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma say the Board budgets $600G to help market MacArthur
Alleged Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín Judge moves ‘El Chapo’s’ trial to September
Hempstead Receiver of Taxes Donald Clavin, left, state Official: Tax prepayments could cost town $100G
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is NYC sues oil companies over fossil fuel effects
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE