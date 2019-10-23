Two women and a man have filed lawsuits that accuse the late Bishop John McGann of sexually abusing them when they were children, their lawyer said Wednesday.

Each of the three lawsuits is seeking unspecified damages from the Diocese of Rockville Centre, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The diocese is the nation's sixth largest, with 1.5 million members.

The alleged abuse took place in the 1960s and 1970s, the lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, said at a news conference outside St. Agnes Cathedral, the diocese's seat. The plaintiffs are all now in their 60s.

“There is no excuse for this shameful activity,“ said Garabedian, who has represented several clergy sexual abuse victims in the Boston area.

At the time of the alleged abuse, McGann was a monsignor serving St. Agnes parish, the diocese's seat. He became the diocese's second bishop in 1976 and served until his retirement in 2000. McGann died at age 77 in 2002.

Garabedian made the allegations public in February; he filed the lawsuits Tuesday in State Supreme Court in Mineola under the New York State Child Victims Act, which allows a one-year period for abuse claims to be filed regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.



Garabedian identified the plaintiffs as Sheryn Silvestre, 64, of Thurman, New York; Joanne Jack, 63, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; and Jack's brother, Alexander Jack Jr., 66, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Speaking by phone from Minnesota, Joanne Jack alleged that McGann abused her when she was 11 at a Christmas party in 1967 at the St. Agnes rectory.

After McGann allegedly abused her, Joanne Jack said he passed her to Msgr. Edward L. Melton, who also allegedly abused her.

Jack declined to provide details of the alleged abuse. The lawsuit states Joanne Jack is “unable at this time to fully describe all of the details of that abuse and the extent of the harm she suffered as a result.“

Alexander Jack alleges McGann abused him in around 1963 when he was 10 years old.

Silvestre alleges McGann started sexually abusing her in 1966 when she was 10. The alleged abuse, which lasted five years, occurred in the St. Agnes rectory and basement, and in her family’s homes in Rockville Centre and Hampton Bays, according to the lawsuit.