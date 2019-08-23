TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Meadowbrook Parkway in East Garden City reopened after crash

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A serious one-car crash led to the closure of the northbound Meadowbrook Parkway in East Garden City for just over two hours Friday morning, State Police said.

The crash, which occured near Exit M2 — the exit for Roosevelt Field — was reported in a 911 call at about 5 a.m., police said.

The road was closed between Exit M3, Stewart Avenue West, and M2. Police said it was reopened before 7:30 a.m.

Details of the accident were not immediately available.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

