A serious one-car crash led to the closure of the northbound Meadowbrook Parkway in East Garden City for just over two hours Friday morning, State Police said.

The crash, which occured near Exit M2 — the exit for Roosevelt Field — was reported in a 911 call at about 5 a.m., police said.

The road was closed between Exit M3, Stewart Avenue West, and M2. Police said it was reopened before 7:30 a.m.

Details of the accident were not immediately available.