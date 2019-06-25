TODAY'S PAPER
State: Southbound Meadowbrook Parkway to be temporarily closed

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
All southbound lanes of a section of the Meadowbrook Parkway, between Merrick Road and Loop Parkway, will be closed on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., to set down lane markings and resurface pavement, the state parks department said.

The northbound lanes will remain open, and electronic signs will alert motorists and redirect them, the parks department said Tuesday in a statement.

Merrick is Exit M9; the Loop is Exit M10.

A detour will take motorists along the Wantagh State Parkway south to Ocean Parkway and west to the Meadowbrook north to Exit M10 for the Loop Parkway or the Long Beach Bridge, the parks department said in a statement.

The shutdown, postponed from Tuesday night due to inclement weather, is part of the $3.9 million demolition of the unused toll plaza for Jones Beach State Park and the reconstruction of the Loop Parkway entrance ramp from the southbound Meadowbrook.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

