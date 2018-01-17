TODAY'S PAPER
Meadowbrook Parkway reopens after serious crash, cops say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
The Meadowbrook State Parkway reopened in both directions Wednesday night after a serious accident that had closed the roadway, State police said.

Police released few details about the accident, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on the southbound parkway, north of the Sunrise Highway exit.

The crash occurred in Freeport between Exit M7 at Babylon Turnpike East and Exit M8, Sunrise Highway East, according to the state’s Inform traffic website.

Authorities could not immediately provide details about how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the nature of any injuries.

Wednesday night, the National Weather Service had put out a black ice warning, but police had no information on whether the accident was weather-related.

Robert Brodsky is a Nassau County political reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

