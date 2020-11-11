TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Multivehicle crash shuts northbound Meadowbrook in East Meadow

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
New York State police said Wednesday night they have shutdown northbound traffic on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in East Meadow following a multiple vehicle crash.

Police received a call about 7:14 p.m. reporting the collision on the northbound side of the Meadowbrook Parkway south of Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, a police spokesman said.

The crash site is north of the Southern State Parkway, police said.

The East Meadow Fire Department transported three people from the scene to Nassau University Medical Center, Chief James Walsh said. Walsh referred additional questions to the state police.

The crash is under investigation. No additional details were immediately available.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

