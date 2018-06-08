Three teenagers were killed — and six other teens and an infant injured — when a stolen SUV driven by a 15-year-old girl overturned Friday on the Meadowbrook State Parkway, State Police said.

The southbound vehicle was “driving at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic” when it overturned several times, landing in the marsh along the parkway’s westbound shoulder, State Police Maj. David Candelaria said.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. south of Merrick Road, police said.

The Chevy TrailBlazer, which had been reported stolen from Roosevelt, had 10 occupants, including teenagers from Uniondale and the infant, police said.

Authorities said the dead passengers were ejected. Candelaria did not disclose the names or ages of the dead pending notification of families. Two of the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and another at an area hospital.

The seven other occupants, including the driver, suffered nonlife threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals conscious and alert, police said.

Candelaria said it appears the driver was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when she veered to the left and overcorrected, causing the SUV to overturn several times before it landed on the side of the parkway.

In total, the vehicle appeared to travel several hundred feet from the point the driver lost control of the vehicle, he said.

“Witnesses traveling in the same direction . . . said the vehicle came up behind me at a high rate of speed and swerved around me,” he said. “So our collision reconstruction unit will investigate the collision and determine causation, speed and things of that nature.”

There is no indication the driver was racing and drugs and alcohol were not immediately found at the scene, Candelaria said.

The crash closed the roadway between Exit M9 in Freeport and Exit M10 in Merrick.

The investigation includes the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, along with its Collision Reconstruction Unit, Forensic Identification Unit, Nassau County Police Department and the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.With Chau Lam