Meadowbrook Parkway toll plaza near Jones Beach getting demolished

The tolls booths on the Meadowbrook Parkway in

The tolls booths on the Meadowbrook Parkway in 2014. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The outdated and abandoned Meadowbrook Parkway toll plaza at the approach to Jones Beach State Park is being demolished, a project that began Thursday.

Since last summer, automated booths, located at the entrances to parking fields, have collected parking fees from credit cards or Empire State passes.

A redesign of that stretch of the roadway, one of a number of sweeping upgrades the park has undergone over the past few years, is expected to improve safety. And a “monument” welcome sign, whose design will echo the 1929 parks’ original style, is part of the plan.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

