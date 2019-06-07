TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

State advises beachgoers to take Wantagh Parkway, not Meadowbrook

A New York State tourism sign on the

A New York State tourism sign on the Meadowbrook State Parkway on Nov. 5, 2016. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The state parks department is advising beachgoers this weekend to take the Wantagh State Parkway and not the Meadowbrook State Parkway because it is being redesigned to make it safer.

Now that the Meadowbrook’s outdated toll plazas have been removed, the parks department has begun the work needed to straighten the now-curving ramp for the Loop Parkway by shifting it toward the bay.

Native grasses and other plants will be planted between that ramp, which will have two lanes, and the Meadowbrook’s three lanes, officials said.

The project, which cannot be done in winter, should finish this year.

Though traffic did not back up at that section during weekday commuter hours, motorists might get stuck in traffic on peak summer days, said George Gorman, Long Island regional director, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

“It’s absolutely a safety project; it’ll also be a beautiful entrance to the park,” Gorman said of the project, which is made possible by the $65 million upgrade plan Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo approved.

Separately, Nassau police on Friday urged drivers to avoid the area around Belmont Park in Elmont on Saturday, with the Belmont Stakes taking place

The gates open at 8:30 a.m., with the first race scheduled to go off at 11:30 a.m. The last race is scheduled for about 7 p.m.

Expect delays all day long along Hempstead Turnpike and surrounding secondary roads, Nassau County police said. Plainfield Avenue will be closed from Hempstead Turnpike to Vanderwater Avenue between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., police said. Based on recent history, drivers can also expect delays on the nearby Cross Island Parkway.

The Long Island Rail Road will add extra trains to serve Belmont Park. Officials suggest racegoers consider using mass transit options in an effort to avoid traffic and parking issues.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Christopher Storm Harrison. Man found guilty of murder in mom's slaying
Erosion is seen at Tobay Beach on June Town wants Army Corps' help with beach erosion
Amityville Memorial High School seniors took a journey Applause for grads-to-be during 'Senior Walk'
Photographer J. Conrad Williams Jr. was inducted into Newsday wins 79 Press Club of Long Island awards
The drinking water on Long Island has LI lawmakers urge EPA to act on drinking water
The weather forecast for Friday. Forecast: Partly cloudy today, then sunny weekend
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search