State Police: Woman dead, child injured in Meadowbrook Parkway crash

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A woman died and a child was injured in an alleged drunken driving crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway early Sunday.

Nicole Pollock, 26, of Freeport was driving a 2012 Nissan Rogue in the northbound lane north of exit M7 when she struck the rear of a 2006 Kia shortly after midnight, according to State Police. The crash caused the Kia to leave the road and strike a tree.

The Kia driver, Lissette Quintanilla, 39, of Hempstead was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow where she died. A seven-year-old passenger in the car was taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park for non-life-threatening injuries.

Pollock was charged with first-degree vehicle manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault and DWI.

The investigation continues, and New York State Police is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact State Police Farmingdale at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

