A Seaford High School varsity lacrosse player suffered an apparent head injury and was flown by helicopter from the school to a hospital Wednesday evening, officials said.

Seaford High School athletic director Mike Spreckels said the evacuation was precautionary, adding the player was alert when taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Nassau police, who were alerted at about 5:50 p.m., said the injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

“It was a sports-related injury that occurred on the lacrosse field,” a police spokesman said. “As a precaution, he was flown to an area hospital.”

No further information was immediately available about the player, whose team was competing against West Hempstead.

With Sal Cacciatore