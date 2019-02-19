It’s the dream of every longtime, lottery-playing workplace group on Long Island — if not for the entire universe.

Finally, finally one of the tickets hit — for $437 million … Mega Millions … the largest jackpot in New York Lottery history!

In this case it was purchased by 23 co-workers at a small Long Island retail business, who regularly bought tickets at the Brookville Auto Service Center in Glen Head. One of them, their attorney said, was driving to work and had to call her husband to break the news that the mortgage payment had bounced. Shortly after, she arrived at work to find the group had hit it big.

After the New Year's Day drawing, the group claimed the prize Jan. 11 through a limited liability company they set up, New Life 2019, LLC.

And, to the chagrin of those of us who want to gobble up every single detail, the new millionaires will not be named. “Due to the formation of the LLC, the members are not required to be identified,” said Brad Maione, director of communications for the New York State Gaming Commission.

What we can say at this point is that they opted for a single lump sum of $262,213,914 and are divvying up $176,155,308, after required state and federal withholding, according to a news release Tuesday from the New York State Gaming Commission. With an even split, that means each is walking away with about $7.7 million.

Eric Jaffe, an attorney in Huntington, said he was contacted on Jan. 2, the same day the group got back to work and got the Mega news. Already working with their employer and knowing several of the workers, Jaffe said, “I knew enough of the people that they felt confident bringing me in to give guidance.”

Indeed, he accompanied some of them to the lottery office on the day they presented the ticket, he said.

The LLC was an easier way to deal with such a large number of winners, especially as they wished to remain anonymous, he said. The LLC brought no associated “tax benefits or tax consequences,” he said.

As a group, “they are the salt of the earth, great people,” ranging from those who work with their hands to those who work on computers, Jaffe said. The kind that, if you were not to pick yourself to win the lottery, you would be “more than comfortable picking them.”

The group has played the lottery on a weekly basis, with each putting a dollar into the envelope, the release said.

Which leads us to ponder just what’s to be learned from a group of people pooling their resources over the years?

Certainly that by buying multiple tickets for any given drawing, you increase your odds of winning, said Bruce Torff, Hofstra University professor of educational psychology and self-described “stat geek.” Also, “going for more pots” by playing regularly increases the odds.

However - here comes the reality check - “the odds are still so outsized impossible” for each pot, he said,“it still doesn’t put you in a very good position.” Even with a large group playing over time, it still “computes to pretty much a waste of money the odds are so witheringly low.”

Looking at those co-workers who did beat the odds, most of the 23 winners plan to “continue working because they view themselves as a family and not just co-workers,” the release said. Also that money will be put toward all the regulars — new houses, college funds for their children and travel.

As for THE moment? As the colleagues came to work that day and learned they had won, the release said, “there was a lot of crying, hugging and jumping around that day. Many of the members double- and triple-checked the ticket in disbelief.”

The clerk who rang up that winning ticket, Niz Aydogan, who works the register at Brookville Auto Service, said he was glad the group came forward to claim the jackpot.

“I’m lucky to sell the ticket,” said Aydogan, 53, of Carle Place. “I made some people very happy.”

Aydogan said he didn’t know who the winners were, but that he had seen “a lot of new faces” come to the shop recently to buy lotto tickets.

The store, which has a large banner near its entrance telling customers that the jackpot ticket was sold there, will receive $10,000 from the New York Lottery, according to a news release.

“It’s good for the boss and the business,” Aydogan said.