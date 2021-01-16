A $1 million lottery ticket was sold at a Hicksville grocery store for Friday’s drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.

The second-place ticket in the Mega Millions drawing was sold at Cavana Salvador on Levittown Parkway with five winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball for the $750 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

The Mega Millions drawing is now up to $850 million and is the second-largest jackpot in history ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions drawing selects numbers from 1 to 70, while the Mega Ball is drawn separately from 1 to 25 and is drawn Tuesday and Friday nights.

The Powerball drawing, meanwhile, is set for 11 p.m. Saturday night and is now up to $640 million.