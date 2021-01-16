TODAY'S PAPER
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Hicksville grocery store, NY Lottery says

By John Asbury
A $1 million lottery ticket was sold at a Hicksville grocery store for Friday’s drawing, according to New York Lottery officials.

The second-place ticket in the Mega Millions drawing was sold at Cavana Salvador on Levittown Parkway with five winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball for the $750 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

The Mega Millions drawing is now up to $850 million and is the second-largest jackpot in history ahead of Tuesday’s drawing.

The Mega Millions drawing selects numbers from 1 to 70, while the Mega Ball is drawn separately from 1 to 25 and is drawn Tuesday and Friday nights.

The Powerball drawing, meanwhile, is set for 11 p.m. Saturday night and is now up to $640 million.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

