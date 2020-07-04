TODAY'S PAPER
Two greenhouses burned in Melville, fire chief says

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Two greenhouses burned at 211 Burrs Lane in Melville Saturday morning, Melville Fire Department Chief David Kaplan said.

The fire was reported at 6:34 a.m. There were no injuries and four other greenhouses at the site were undamaged, Kaplan said.

Kaplan said there is no indication what started the fire. A Suffolk police spokeswoman said detectives were investigating.  

The Burrs Lane address is registered to a company called Suburban Water Gardens. Suburban’s website says it specializes in supplies for water gardens, koi ponds and bonsai trees.

Frank Bongiorno, the owner’s son, said an employee discovered the fire, which burned one greenhouse that was empty and one that held water plants. Koi fish that are raised elsewhere on the property were unharmed, he said.

"Thank God one of the guys was there," he said.

Bongiorno said he was "befuddled" about what might have started the fire. One greenhouse did have a heater, but that device had not been turned on in months, he said.  

