Nassau plans Memorial Day posters in lieu of parades to honor the fallen

Nassau County Presiding Officer Legis. Rich Nicolello at a news conference Monday urged residents to honor the fallen by printing a downloadable poster of an American flag and poppy flowers and taping it on their front door. Credit: Newsday / Yeong-Ung Yang

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
There are no Memorial Day parades, gatherings or flag-placing ceremonies at grave sites this weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic but Nassau officials said Long Islanders can still commemorate the holiday and demonstrate their gratitude to the nation's fallen heroes in a different way.

The Nassau County Legislature announced Monday it is joining scouting and veterans groups in an initiative that will allow residents to demonstrate their gratitude to the war dead by downloading and printing a poster of an American flag and poppy flowers and taping it to the upper right corner of their front doors.

“It’s not the same as a parade, it’s not the same as gathering together,” Nassau County Legislature Presiding Officer Rich Nicolello said at a news conference Monday. “It’s a different way to show our appreciation . . . In the midst of this pandemic, we’re still going to find a way to say that we remember, we recognize and we honor the sacrifices of those who came before and created our country.”

The Legislature announced the initiative in conjunction with local Long Island VFWs, American Legions, the Theodore Roosevelt Council of the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts.

The idea comes after local officials recently announced residents will be unable to place flags on grave markers at military cemeteries, including at Calverton National Cemetery in Suffolk County, on Memorial Day due to restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Legislature is offering a file with a PDF of an American flag and a poppy, which residents can print and then tape to the upper right hand corner of their front door.

“This small gesture will help keep the memory of the heroes we have lost alive, and make sure this important holiday is not forgotten,” the Legislature said in a statement.

The PDF can be downloaded here: https://www.nassaucountyny.gov/489/County-Legislature


 

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

