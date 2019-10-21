Nassau County police and correction officers will receive more mental health assistance in an effort to prevent suicide among their ranks, under legislation signed Monday.

Citing a spate of police suicides in New York City and one in Nassau County this month, officials said it was critical to provide more help for law-enforcement and encourage them to use it.

“Today we are sending a message to the brave men and women who serve and protect our communities as members of law-enforcement: we are here for you. It’s OK to ask for help — and we are making sure that help is there," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, who signed the legislation.

The assistance will include confidential peer support, trainings, and other resources including a smartphone app and website that provides information on the signs of depression and suicidal behaviors, along with resources for help.

Ten police officers in New York City have died by suicide this year, along with one in Nassau County this month, said Ed Perkins Jr. of the Superior Officers Association In Nassau.

“These are devastating statistics," he said. “We have to do something."

Officials also signed legislation prohibiting the throwing or spraying of water or similar liquids at police, peace officers and first responders.

That was in response to several such incidents in New York City and elsewhere in the country over the past year.