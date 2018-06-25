TODAY'S PAPER
Kids on LI have spoken to parents since border separation, Suozzi says

Two new migrant children have arrived at MercyFirst shelter in Syosset since Friday, Suozzi said.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and Nassau County

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran leave the MercyFirst facility in Syosset on Monday after taking a tour. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
The eight children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border and placed in a Long Island facility have spoken to their parents by telephone, officials said Monday.

Two additional migrant children have joined the eight at the Syosset-based MercyFirst facility, said Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove).

Suozzi, who toured the facility Monday morning with Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, said he did not know the circumstances of why the two arrived after President Donald Trump stopped the policy of separating children from parents when they are apprehended trying to cross the border from Mexico illegally. Neither did he know of any timetable for reuniting the children with their parents.

“The good news is that eight children have spoken with their parents,” Suozzi said.

The officials, who saw the children in classroom settings and playing basketball, said they seemed to be doing as well as can be expected considering what they’d been through. Suozzi said there were no obvious indications of emotional upset.

“We are concerned about the psychological and physical toll of them being separated from parents even for a short time,” Curran said. “It can be very difficult to get over.”

Suozzi said they saw the children among a larger group of 40 other children, who had been apprehended after attempting to cross the border illegally without parents.

He said their contact with the children was limited.

“We did make a point of saying hello and good luck in rudimentary Spanish,” he said, adding that they responded in kind.

Suozzi said he was concerned to learn that some of the children had been in the Syosset facility since early May. Others came in June, and two have arrived since Friday.

Both Curran and Suozzi praise the conditions under which the children were living, which they said included good food, health care and counseling.

Curran said, “These children are being very well cared for at MercyFirst.”

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

