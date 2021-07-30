Daniel Dumile, who performed as MF Doom, a masked hip hop artist known for his intricate rhymes, will have a street renamed for him Saturday in Long Beach, where he grew up before his death at age 49.

Born in London in 1971 and later moving to Long Beach, Dumile and his younger brother Dingilizwe Dumile lived on East Hudson Street, between Long Beach Boulevard and Riverside Boulevard, during their younger years.

Daniel Dumile died Oct. 31 of an undisclosed cause. His death did not become public until Dec. 31.

Patrick Graham, who now resides in North Carolina but is a native of Long Beach and was a friend of Dumile, authored a petition to have the street where Dumile lived renamed after the rapper and the Long Beach City Council on July 6 approved the dedication of the street as "KMD — MF Doom Way"

"His hip-hop lyricism represents some of the culture’s best linguistic metaphors, garnering intergenerational and interracial admiration," Graham said in a statement. "His life and art symbolize the resilience we need in our present context."

The Dumile siblings began their music career in the late 1980s, with Daniel Dumile under the stage name "Zev Love X" and Dingilizwe Dumile using "DJ Subroc," as part of the group KMD.

The group released an album titled "Mr. Hood" in 1991. Before the release of their second album in 1993, Dingilizwe Dumile died.

Daniel Dumile stepped away from the public eye and returned in 1999 with an album titled "Operation Doomsday" under the name MF Doom, wearing a mask, modeled after Doctor Doom, a Marvel Comics villain.

In an interview with The Associated Press, music executive Dante Ross, who signed KMD to its first record deal said Daniel Dumile’s "life force was a metaphor for Black men in this world. You took all the [bad things] sent your way and created beautiful art with it. Tragedy was your fuel for reinvention."

Long Beach City Manager Donna Gayden said MF Doom "left an indelible mark on the music industry and on the lives of people across the globe."