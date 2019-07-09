A former Glen Cove councilman, whose property straddles the municipal border, can no longer vote in city elections, the Nassau County Board of Elections has ruled.

The board, after receiving a resident complaint against him last year, determined that Michael Zangari’s voter registration should move to an adjoining district in Oyster Bay Town, said Bonnie Garone, an attorney for Nassau Democratic elections commissioner David J. Gugerty.

Zangari was elected to the city council in 2017 as a Conservative who ran on the Republican line; he resigned in November to undergo cancer treatment. Zangari’s home sits in the unincorporated hamlet of Glen Head, with just a triangular sliver of his property extendiong over the municipal line into Glen Cove, county land records show.

Elections commissioners decided that although Zangari’s property is split, his house is entirely in Glen Head so his voting district should be changed, Garone said. The board also examined surrounding properties that similarly straddle the boundary, but did not change other voter registrations, Garone said.

“If it crossed through the house, that would be a more difficult situation, but here the law’s clear,” Garone said. “You go by where the actual dwelling is located.”

Zangari pays a small amount of taxes to Glen Cove and a larger share to Oyster Bay, he said. He and his wife, Janice Zangari – whose registration also was changed – have lived in the house since 2009. The previous owner was also registered in Glen Cove, according to Garone.

Zangari said he’s considering whether to challenge the election board’s ruling.

“I’m kind of puzzled over it,” he said.

When Zangari first ran for council as a Democrat in 2015, his eligibility was challenged by a volunteer for a rival’s campaign. The elections board at that time determined he was eligible to run for council because “he is a duly registered voter in the City of Glen Cove.”

Zangari’s residency was questioned again in October when Oyster Bay’s department of planning and development requested that Glen Cove’s building department rescind a permit it had issued to Zangari for renovations to his bathroom.

The town wrote in a letter to Glen Cove building department Director Richard Summa that Zangari’s house is “located wholly in the Town of Oyster Bay” and also noted that the Zangaris had previously applied for building permits from Oyster Bay, not Glen Cove. The permit was rescinded a few days later, a Glen Cove spokesman said.