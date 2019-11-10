TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Mineola man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle

The scene in Mineola Saturday night after a

The scene in Mineola Saturday night after a 66-year-old man was struck by a vehicle and critically injured, Nassau police said. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
A Mineola man was in critical condition Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night while attempting to cross Jericho Turnpike in Mineola, Nassau police said.

The 66-year-old man was hit at about 6 p.m. by a 2019 Ford Fusion driving eastbound on Jericho Turnpike near the intersection of Mineola Boulevard, police said. The 55-year-old man driving the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

The pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.



Rachel O’Brien has worked at Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

