A Mineola man was in critical condition Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night while attempting to cross Jericho Turnpike in Mineola, Nassau police said.

The 66-year-old man was hit at about 6 p.m. by a 2019 Ford Fusion driving eastbound on Jericho Turnpike near the intersection of Mineola Boulevard, police said. The 55-year-old man driving the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

The pedestrian suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.