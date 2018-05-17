TODAY'S PAPER
Mineola vote on aggressive panhandling ban postponed

Mineola Mayor Scott Strauss, seen in April 2015, has said the village is being proactive. Photo Credit: Johnny Milano

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Mineola Village trustees postponed their vote on a law to ban aggressive panhandling Wednesday, saying they will wait 30 days to allow more people to submit comments about the issue.

Trustees heard from residents who support the proposed ban during a meeting Wednesday night, but another attendee said the ban was unfair. Maria DeGennaro, staff attorney at the Central Islip-based Empire Justice Center, told trustees to reject the proposed legislation.

“We believe this legislation is punishing people for their poverty,” DeGennaro said. “It also criminalizes the poor. There could be disparate impact among people of color and the low- to moderate-income population.”

Mineola could become the second-known village on Long Island to ban aggressive panhandling after Patchogue, which passed a ban in October. Mineola Mayor Scott Strauss has said the village is being proactive about creating an aggressive panhandling law.

