Police: Multiple injuries in 3-car Mineola crash

Nassau police are investigating an early Sunday crash that sent multiple people to local hospitals, officials said. The crash at the intersection of Willis Avenue and Jericho Turnpike was reported shortly after 3 a.m., according to Nassau Police, and involved three vehicles.

According to Nassau Homicide Squad detectives, a Lexus sedan operated by a 27-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Jericho Turnpike when it collided with a Chevrolet SUV operated by a 38-year-old male. The Chevrolet then hit a Jeep SUV operated by a 26-year-old woman.

The Lexus hit a fence at 113 Jericho Tpke. and two nearby businesses. The driver of the Lexus and a 26-year-old female passenger were transported to hospitals with serious injuries. Two other people also involved in the crash were treated at hospitals for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, Nassau police said. Portions of Jericho Turnpike and Willis Avenue that had been closed while police investigated the scene reopened later Sunday.

With Michael O'Keeffe