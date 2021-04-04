TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Police: Multiple injuries in 3-car Mineola crash

A portion of Jericho Turnpike in Mineola is closed as Nassau police investigate an early Sunday crash that sent multiple people to local hospitals, officials said. Credit: James Carbone

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Nassau police are investigating an early Sunday crash that sent multiple people to local hospitals, officials said. The crash at the intersection of Willis Avenue and Jericho Turnpike was reported shortly after 3 a.m., according to Nassau Police, and involved three vehicles.

According to Nassau Homicide Squad detectives, a Lexus sedan operated by a 27-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Jericho Turnpike when it collided with a Chevrolet SUV operated by a 38-year-old male. The Chevrolet then hit a Jeep SUV operated by a 26-year-old woman.

The Lexus hit a fence at 113 Jericho Tpke. and two nearby businesses. The driver of the Lexus and a 26-year-old female passenger were transported to hospitals with serious injuries. Two other people also involved in the crash were treated at hospitals for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, Nassau police said. Portions of Jericho Turnpike and Willis Avenue that had been closed while police investigated the scene reopened later Sunday.

With Michael O'Keeffe

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Nassau top stories

Travel advisers Steven and Lisa Gardner, of Farmingdale, There are signs that air travel, with lasting changes, is ready to take off again
A shot is delivered at a Rochester COVID-19 NY passes 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations, Cuomo says
A Nassau County ambulance was involved in a Police: Nassau ambulance crash injures two, one critically
Nassau Legis. Siela Bynoe describes to Newsday on Brown: Push for policing reform is far from over
Maxine Montello, the rescue program director at the Harp seal found on Point Lookout beach has died, rescuer says
These seven Long Islanders have agreed to share When did you realize this pandemic would change your life?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?