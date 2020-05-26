Nassau police said Tuesday they have recovered and identified the body of a Farmingale man aboard a boat May 2 that capsized near Point Lookout amid rough seas — the second man killed in the accident.

The body of Joseph Sparacio, 55, of Farmingdale, washed ashore in front of a Bayside Drive residence in Breezy Point on Sunday, Nassau police said in a news release Tuesday night. Sparacio and three others were tossed out of the boat after large waves struck. Police said Sparacio was identified Tuesday.

An NYPD dive team pulled John Costa, 54, the skipper of the 27-foot Angler fishing boat from the water May 2, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two others aboard the boat were rescued by a passing vessel, police said.

Sparacio's wife could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Nassau police first received a distress call at 10:15 a.m. May 2 reporting the vessel had capsized in Reynolds Channel. Officers from the department's police Marine Bureau and First Precinct responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard, the NYPD's aviation bureau and multiple local fire departments.

Police said the 2007 fishing boat had been attempting to navigate rough waters and was hit by multiple large waves, overturning the vessel and throwing all four occupants overboard.

A man traveling with his family on a 68-foot boat spotted two of the male passengers, 24 and 26, in the water and helped them aboard the vessel. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia and non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The capsized boat was removed from the water by the Nassau County Marine Bureau and the incident is being investigated by the Nassau police homicide squad, officials said.