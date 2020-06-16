Police search for missing Cedarhurst woman

Police are searching for a Cedarhurst woman who was last seen Monday and who may have been headed to Valley Stream.

Described by Nassau County police as "a missing vulnerable adult," Sharon Bader, 73, is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen driving a gray 2015 Honda Civic with New York license plates: HCA 4864.

Bader was last seen leaving her home just before 2 p.m. Monday and her disappearance was reported at 7:50 p.m. Police said she was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and glasses.

Police said Tuesday they have received no updates on the situation.

They are asking anyone with information regarding Bader or her whereabouts to call 911 or the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347. All calls will remain confidential.