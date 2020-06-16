TODAY'S PAPER
Police search for missing Cedarhurst woman

Sharon Bader, 73, was last seen leaving her

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police are searching for a Cedarhurst woman who was last seen Monday and who may have been headed to Valley Stream.

Described by Nassau County police as "a missing vulnerable adult," Sharon Bader, 73, is 5-foot-2, 100 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Police said she was last seen driving a gray 2015 Honda Civic with New York license plates: HCA 4864.

Bader was last seen leaving her home just before 2 p.m. Monday and her disappearance was reported at 7:50 p.m. Police said she was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and glasses.

Police said Tuesday they have received no updates on the situation.

They are asking anyone with information regarding Bader or her whereabouts to call 911 or the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

