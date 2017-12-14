Nassau police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on a Hempstead street early Monday.

Kiana Church, who police described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen on Willow Street in Hempstead at about 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Missing Persons Squad.

Detectives said her possible destination is the Harlem section of Manhattan.

Police request anyone with information about the case to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.