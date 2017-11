Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old Hempstead girl.

According to detectives, Jiayah Livingston, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds, was last seen leaving Hempstead High School about 8 a.m. Thursday on foot.

Detectives asked anyone with information on Livingston’s whereabouts to please contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516–573–7347 or dial 911. All callers will remain anonymous.