An 87-year-old man has been missing since he left his Floral Park home Friday morning, Nassau police said in asking for the public’s help in finding him.

James Gillis left his Tyson Avenue home to go to Wantagh and was last seen driving a gray Hyundai Elantra, with plate number AHL 2115, about 6 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 460 Jericho Tpke. in Jericho, police said.

Gillis, who has blue eyes and gray hair and is considered vulnerable, was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, tan pants and navy blue jacket, police said. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds, police said.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 911 or the missing person squad at 516-573-7347.