Search teams came up empty Tuesday, authorities said, after spending a third-straight day at Hempstead Lake State Park looking for any sign of a Westbury man who went missing June 28.

Dozens of searchers have participated in the hunt for Louis Germosen, 19, since Sunday after the missing man's cousin received anonymous text messages directing the family to Schodack Pond, a shallow, vegetation-choked pond in the southern portion of Hempstead Lake State Park. Drones and a Nassau police helicopter have also been used in the search, which has included members of the State Police, State Park Police and Nassau police.

State Park Police Maj. Anthony Astacio said a smaller search detail will return to the park on Wednesday to continue looking for Germosen.

“We want to go over certain areas; we want to give them a second and third look,” Astacio said. “We have done a thorough search but we want to make sure we have not missed anything.

Germosen’s father, Luis Germosen, who spent most of Tuesday at the park waiting for news from searchers, said he was encouraged to learn that authorities had not found any signs of his son, adding that could mean he is still alive.

Germosen, 45, said his son has worked odd jobs since he graduated from Westbury High School in 2016. He said his son hoped to become a rapper or a music producer.

The missing man's family has said they received a tip he was spending time with gang members before he disappeared.

On Tuesday, Luis Germosen said suggestions his son was a gang member disturbed him.

“He is a good kid,” he said. “He is not in any gang.”

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said Monday that police had no information linking Louis Germosen to a street gang.