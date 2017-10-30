A Roosevelt man who is considered a vulnerable adult has been missing since leaving home Monday morning, Nassau police said in asking for help to find him.

Bennett Hayes, 58, was last seen leaving from his Pleasant Avenue home at 7:30 a.m., police said.

Police said a description of the clothes he was wearing was not available, but said Hayes weighs 170 pounds.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the missing persons squad at 516-573-7347 or to dial 911.