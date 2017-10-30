This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 52° Good Evening
Few Clouds 52° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Man missing from his Roosevelt home, cops say

Bennett Hayes, 58, is missing, and police said

Bennett Hayes, 58, is missing, and police said he was last seen leaving his Pleasant Avenue residence in Roosevelt. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Roosevelt man who is considered a vulnerable adult has been missing since leaving home Monday morning, Nassau police said in asking for help to find him.

Bennett Hayes, 58, was last seen leaving from his Pleasant Avenue home at 7:30 a.m., police said.

Police said a description of the clothes he was wearing was not available, but said Hayes weighs 170 pounds.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the missing persons squad at 516-573-7347 or to dial 911.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort talks to reporters Manafort pleads not guilty to conspiracy charges
Youlanda Carey, a veteran and a Habitat for Habitat volunteer, veteran gets her own home
Martin Tankleff arrives at federal court in Central Judge gives Tankleff, Suffolk time to settle suit
Republican candidate for Nassau County executive Jack Martins Martins proposes new anti-gang czar
Family and friends console one another in front Cops: Woman fatally stabbed in domestic dispute
Jane Juska was the author of Jane Juska, best-selling memoir writer, dies