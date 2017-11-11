Nassau County police are looking for two Hempstead residents who they consider vulnerable adults.

April Primrose, 35, and Gregory Keitt, 50, were last seen on Sterling Place in Hempstead on Friday morning.

Primrose is 6 feet, 8 inches, and 220 pounds, and Keitt is 6 feet, 5 inches, and 210 pounds, police said.

Both suffer from cognitive disorders, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 516-573-7347 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.