$40G reward in case of LI woman who went missing upstate in 1981 

College student Tammy Mahoney, of Farmingdale, was last seen hitchhiking on state Route 46 in Oneida on May 8, 1981.

Tammy Mahoney in an undated photo from her family. She went missing in 1981 in central New York. Photo Credit: Mahoney family

Federal investigators are offering a $20,000 reward for information that may help solve the case of a Long Island woman who went missing 38 years ago in central New York.

College student Tammy Mahoney was last seen hitchhiking on state Route 46 in Oneida on May 8, 1981. Authorities believe the 19-year-old Farmingdale native was raped and killed after attending a party on Oneida Nation tribal land. Her body was never found.

At a news conference Thursday, FBI Special Agent James Hendricks announced the reward and said "recent events" led officials to believe there may people with information about what happened to Mahoney. He gave no specifics.

The Oneida Nation said it would match the FBI's reward with an additional $20,000.

Tammy Mahoney, an aspiring veterinarian who was attending classes at Morrisville College south of Oneida while working with horses at nearby Vernon Downs, was last seen hitchhiking along Route 46 en route to visit friends in upstate Hamilton, Newsday has reported.

“I always had my ray of hope that someday I would get a call from her,” her mother, Jean Mahoney, told Newsday in 2001 upon learning that police had declared her daughter dead. “Until you find out, your hopes are always there.”

With Newsday staff

